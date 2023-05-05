Empire State Building to shine in Union Jack colors for coronation

ViewThe Empire State plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III of Britain in a way only America can. City officials will illuminate New York's iconic Empire State building in Union Jack colors in honor of the new king's coronation.
The building will shine on Friday night in the famous red, white and blue that the...
