Second mass shooting in Serbia leaves eight dead
At least eight people are killed and several more injured in Serbia's second mass shooting this week.Full Article
ViewA gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking..
A man fired an automatic weapon from a moving car, killing eight people in Serbia. It was the second mass shooting in the Balkan..