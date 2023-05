The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday sanctioned attorneys for Kari Lake, the 2022 Republican candidate for governor, ordering them to pay thousands of dollars for repeating "unequivocally false" election claims in court. Chief Justice Robert Brutinel on Thursday fined Lake's attorneys $2,000…



