Ed Sheeran Says His Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Like “Therapy”: “She’s Just Basically in the Same Sphere”

More than a decade after Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift kicked off their friendship, the two are still going strong. Sheeran, who recently sat down with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, opened up about how he often confides in his long-time friend about things going on in his career — and his life. “I…



#edsheeran #taylorswift #sheeran #zanelowe #applemusic1 #shapeofyou #antihero #aarondessner #everythinghaschanged #thinkingofyou