Lizzo isn’t feeling special right now. The celebrated singer scrapped her concert Thursday (May 4) at Montreal’s Centre Bell, due to illness. It’s no ordinary sniffle. The Detroit native posted an apology on her socials just hours before showtime. “Montreal I’m so sorry but I physically cannot do…



#montrealscentrebell #detroit #montreal #xlcenter #hartford #ct #tennessee #rupaulsdragrace #stlouisarch #audreyhepburn