At least eight dead as Serbia sees second mass shooting in two days
A man fired an automatic weapon from a moving car, killing eight people in Serbia. It was the second mass shooting in the Balkan nation in a week.
A shooter in Serbia killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack in the village of Dubona late Thursday.
ViewA gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking..