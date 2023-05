LOS ANGELES — Carrie Fisher received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, a May the Fourth tribute to a beloved “Star Wars” actor that had a touch of stardust. The late star’s daughter, Billie Lourd, wearing her mother’s portrait printed on her metallic dress, accepted the star on…



#carriefisher #hollywoodwalkoffame #starwars #billielourd #fisher #markhamill #lukeskywalker #r2d2 #starwarscostars #harrisonford