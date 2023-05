British Airways-owner IAG (ICAG.L) and Air France-KLM (AIRF.PA) on Friday reported bumper summer bookings as travellers pressed ahead with holiday plans despite a cost-of-living crisis. IAG, which also owns Iberia, Vueling and Aer Lingus, said strong ticket sales for summer and a winter season…



#britishairwaysowner #airfranceklm #airfpa #iag #iberia #vueling #aerlingus #lufthansa #northatlantic #latinamerican