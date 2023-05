It’s been a superhero’s journey for writer-director James Gunn : He rose to great heights, was ruined, then re-emerged more powerful than ever. Five years ago Marvel Studios’ corporate parent, Disney, publicly fired Mr. Gunn as he started work on his third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie over some…



#jamesgunn #marvelstudios #disney #galaxy #twitter #marvels #dcstudios #hollywood #thorloveandthunder