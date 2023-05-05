Adidas still doesn't know what to do with its $1.3 billion mountain of unsold Yeezy stock, 6 months after cutting ties with Kanye West

Adidas Yeezy. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Adidas doesn't know what to do with its mountain of Yeezy stock. The company estimates this inventory would cost it $1.3 billion in sales. Experts say Adidas is in a lose-lose situation with no clear path out. It's been six months since Adidas severed…



#adidasyeezy #yeezy #kanyewest #adidasbjørngulden #hsbc #erwanrambourg #gulden #dionkenney #coo #mondofora