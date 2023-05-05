Damien Chazelle to Preside Over Venice Film Festival Competition Jury, Alice Diop, Jonas Carpignano to Head Other Juries
Damien Chazelle will preside over the competition jury of the upcoming Venice Film Festival. The U.S. director is a Venice regular, having opened the Lido event on two occasions, in 2016 with “La La Land” and in 2018 with “First Man.” Damien Chazelle, welcoming Venice’s proposal, stated: “For 10…
