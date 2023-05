After an emotional encore, the Guardians of the Galaxy are getting off the stage. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 concludes the trilogy that James Gunn began in 2014, though it ends in a way that allows some characters to continue on, while others likely won't. So what future do our…



#guardians #galaxy #marvel #jamesgunn #mcu #galaxyvol #gunn #deadline #guardian #yahooentertainment