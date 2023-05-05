Analysis: Icahn's mark-up of meat packager extraordinary but possible, experts say

As investors and financial experts pored over Hindenburg Research's allegations against activist investor Carl Icahn's holding company this week, one easy-to-verify claim stood out in the short seller's report. Hindenburg said Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) (IEP.O) valued a meat packing company in…



#hindenburgresearch #carlicahn #hindenburg #icahnenterpriseslp #iep #viskasecoinc #viskase #icahn #anantsundaram #tuckschoolofbusiness