The process of crafting gold is seen at the Krastsvetmet company, one of the world's largest producers of precious metals in Moscow, Russia on January 31, 2023. Demand for gold among central banks notched a first-quarter record high in the three months to the end of March as overall global demand…



#krastsvetmet #moscow #worldgoldcouncil #federalreserve #wgc #ukraine #louisestreet