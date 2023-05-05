Sergio Pérez Aims To Defeat Red Bull Teammate Max Verstappen In The Formula 1 Championship

Sergio Pérez is quite calm this week. Even when discussing last weekend’s triumph in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, which featured a tight battle with Oracle Red Bull Racing teammate Max Verstappen, he wasn’t getting ahead of himself. The victory is Pérez’s second win through the first four…



#sergiopérez #azerbaijangrandprix #baku #oracleredbullracing #maxverstappen #pérez #miamigrandprix #christianhorner #redbull #mexican