The cryptocurrency industry witnesses the launch of new digital tokens regularly. Off late, meme coins inspired by the success of Dogecoin [DOGE] and Shiba Inu [SHIB] have been taking the front stage. PEPE, a recently launched meme coin rose to fame in no time and has claimed a listing on several…



#dogecoin #shibainu #memecoin #binance #watcherguru #innovationzone #floki #isolatedmargins