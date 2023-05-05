‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is a Marvel superhero movie made in poor taste. And it's better for it

It's easy to forget, but James Gunn, the schlock visionary behind Marvel's first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, almost didn't get to make a third entry. In the summer of 2018, Gunn was fired from his job directing the movie, which was then in development, after right-wing trolls dug up a slew…



#jamesgunn #marvel #guardians #galaxy #gunn #tromaentertainment #tromeo #juliet #romeo #disney