Microsoft Scraps Waitlist for Bing’s AI Chat, Adds Multiple Features

Microsoft has announced that it is eliminating the waitlist to use the new version of Bing that includes an AI chat function, which was previously only available to a few users. Now, all you need is a Microsoft account to use Bing and its Chat function, which is powered by GPT-4, OpenAI’s most…



#bing #openai #bingchat #subscribebingchat #limitedpreview #protectyourdata #surfshark #microsoftbings #bingimagecreator #google