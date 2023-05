In What’s Love Got to Do With It?, the new romantic comedy written and co-produced by Jemima Khan, the traditional fairy tale has become obsolete. The protagonist, Zoe Stevenson (Lily James), is a documentary filmmaker whose romantic failures and perennial singledom mean that she’s often being…



#lovegottodowithit #jemimakhan #zoestevenson #lilyjames #zoesprincess #vanityfair #pakistani #pakistan #imrankhan #lahore