The Chicago Cubs have promoted prospect first baseman Matt Mervis. Mervis joins the team today, May 5, for the series against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. MLB.com believes Mervis has the best combination of power and contact hitting ability in the Cubs system. While he is usually listed as…



#chicagocubs #mattmervis #wrigleyfield #cubs #iowa #internationalleague #bigleagueclub #potomac #maryland #washingtonnationals