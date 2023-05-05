‘Jordan Neely Was Choked To Death!’ NY Public Advocate Tells CNN Subway Killing Investigation ‘Must Begin With Charges’
Public Advocate of the City of New York Jumaane Williams told CNN that “Jordan Neely was choked to death!” and demanded charges against the man who held Neely in a chokehold during a subway altercation that left Neely dead. Neely, a Black man, was killed Monday after an unidentified white man…
#cityofnewyork #jumaanewilliams #jordanneely #neely #jilliansnider #ericahill #kaitlancollins #marine #mayoradams #ericadams