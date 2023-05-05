Princess Diana 'Would Have Outshone Everyone' at Coronation, Says Butler

Princess Diana "would have attended" King Charles' coronation and "outshone" all other members of the royal family, according to her former butler. Paul Burrell, who joined Charles and Diana's household in 1987 and continued working for the princess after her divorce up until her death in 1997,…



#paulburrell #kingcharles #queencamilla #westminsterabbey #andrewparkerbowles #gbnews #danwootton #alluding #ukraine #camilla