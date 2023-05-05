Henry Cavill, Jake Gyllenhaal & Eiza González To Reunite With Guy Ritchie For His Next Movie; Black Bear International To Heat Up Cannes Market With The…

Amid simmering unease over the impact of the writers’ strike, the upcoming Cannes market is getting a shot in the arm with the arrival of Guy Ritchie’s next project, a big-budget untitled action movie which will star Henry Cavill (Man Of Steel), Oscar nominee Jake Gyllenhaal (Spider-Man: Far From…



#cannes #guyritchies #henrycavill #jakegyllenhaal #spidermanfarfromhome #eizagonzález #fastfuriouspresents #hobbsshaw #plot #cavill