Video footage of the late Robin Williams calling President Joe Biden an "idiot" during a stand-up performance has resurfaced on social media. Citizens and politicians have noted the frequency of Biden's gaffes during events and international visits. While the White House has insisted the…



#robinwilliams #barackobama #barackamerica #twitter #donaldtrump #trump #zeldawilliams #numeroustwitter #atlanticcity #wizardofoz