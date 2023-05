Lionel Messi Apologizes To Paris Saint German And Teammates For Saudi Arabia Trip

Paris Saint Germain forward Lionel Messi has apologized to the club and his teammates for taking an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was suspended for two weeks on Tuesday after heading to the Middle East to fulfil his responsibilities as a tourism ambassador…



