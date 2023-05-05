Kellyanne Conway Cites Security Concerns In Defense of Secret Payments to ‘Serious Person’ Ginni Thomas

Kellyanne Conway Cites Security Concerns In Defense of Secret Payments to ‘Serious Person’ Ginni Thomas

Upworthy

Published

Kelleanne Conway appeared to confirm the off-the-record payments made to Ginni Thomas, as reported by The Washington Post Thursday. The former senior advisor to the Trump White House appeared on Fox News Friday morning in her first public address since the story broke of how the wife of Supreme…

#kelleanneconway #ginnithomas #trumpwhitehouse #supremecourt #clarencethomas #leonardleo #conway #leo #donaldtrump #danaperino

Full Article