A senior software engineer at Google jumped to his death from the search giant’s headquarters in Chelsea late Thursday, according to authorities and police sources. The 31-year-old man — whose name is being withheld pending family notification — plunged from the 14th floor of 111 Eighth Ave.…



#google #chelsea #artdeco #bellevuehospital #jacobpratt #manhattan #pratt #west26thstreet #6thavenue #newyorkcity