Kate Middleton walks into coronation weekend in Meghan's favorite heels

Kate Middleton has started the coronation weekend on a stylish note, debuting a new pair of towering high heels in a style closely associated with sister-in-law, Meghan Markle. Kate attended an official luncheon on Friday given at Buckingham Palace for the governors general and prime ministers of…



#katemiddleton #meghanmarkle #buckinghampalace #commonwealth #kingcharles #westminsterabbey #windsorcastle #meghan #elizabethii #queenelizabeth