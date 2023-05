PLENTY OF places in Italy attract the historically inclined. But history is complicated on the shores of Lake Garda, a 143-square-mile body of water just west of Verona. In many ways, Garda—its crisp blue water reflecting the nearby Alps—feels like a curiously liminal space. Its northern shores…



#lakegarda #verona #alps #worldwari #venetian #venetianempires #sermione #roman #catullus #dhlawrence