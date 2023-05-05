Nashville Dedicates ‘Invisible String’ Inspired Bench in Centennial Park to Taylor Swift

Nashville Dedicates ‘Invisible String’ Inspired Bench in Centennial Park to Taylor Swift

Upworthy

Published

You always find your way back home. Taylor Swift is homeward bound this weekend for a trio of Eras Tour shows in Nashville, and Music City just welcomed her home with a custom bench in one of her favorite spots. Related How Cities Are Celebrating Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Stops 05/05/2023 Mayor…

#taylorswift #erastour #nashville #musiccity #johncooper #swiftie #centennialpark #nissanstadium #swiftsfolklore #invisiblestring

Full Article