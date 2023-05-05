The President's power to pardon is broad, unchallengeable, and almost unlimited. Here are 25 of the most controversial pardons and commutations in history
Published
Former Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford in 1974. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images US presidents have the power to pardon anyone in the country who has been convicted of a federal crime. They have pardoned and commuted sentences of advisors, celebrities, and family members. Presidents can…
#richardnixon #geraldford #davidhume #watergate #vietnam #marcrich #alexanderhamilton #georgewashington #thomasjefferson #lionsgettyimages