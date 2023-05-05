Jenny Craig employees file a class-action lawsuit claiming the company violated the WARN Act

Jenny Craig employees are seeking to join a class-action lawsuit alleging the company violated federal and state WARN Acts, which require companies to give employees a 60-day notice ahead of any mass layoffs or facility closures. The lawsuit was filed in the New Jersey District Court on May 4, two…



