Did the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Gasp) Get It Right?

I don’t have much reverence for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — a shadowy and arbitrary institution founded by record executives and music industry influencers who have historically hewed to a pretty narrow definition of rock ’n’ roll. However, this year’s inductees, which were announced earlier…



#rockrollhalloffame #willienelson #spinners #katebush #rageagainstmachine #rockhall #evelynmcdonnell #missyelliott #georgemichael #sherylcrows