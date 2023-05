WASHINGTON—The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the execution of Oklahoma inmate Richard Glossip , whose conviction for a 1997 murder has been repudiated by the state attorney general for trial and investigatory errors that cast doubt on his guilt. Mr. Glossip, 60 years old, had been scheduled to…



#supremecourt #oklahoma #richardglossip #barryvantreese #oklahomacity #justinsneed #vantreese