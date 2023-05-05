Russia's economy is suffering from industrial decline as satellites detect less pollution in the air

Russia's economy is suffering from industrial decline as satellites detect less pollution in the air

Upworthy

Published

Russia's main tank factory in October 2022. SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images The Russian economy's industrial sector is in decline, according to air-pollution readings from satellites. A Wall Street Journal report showed that the decline may be worse than what Moscow officially reports. Pollution in…

#russian #moscow #vladimirputin #ukraine #europeanspaceagency #kremlin #quantcube #esa #stpetersburg #adrianschmith

Full Article