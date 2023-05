“Doctor Who” is embracing its theatrical side. Jonathan Groff, the award-winning actor known for his work in “Spring Awakening” and “Hamilton,” has joined the BBC juggernaut in what has been described as a key role. Little is known about Groff’s upcoming role, but the actor has released a…



#jonathangroff #springawakening #groff #russelltdavies #ncutigatwa #bafta #netflix #sexeducation #jodiewhittaker #davidtenant