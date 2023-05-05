Ed Sheeran Says His Court Win Over ‘Thinking Out Loud’ Was ‘About Heart & Integrity’

Ed Sheeran gave his first interview on Friday (May 5) in the wake of winning his court case in defense of “Thinking Out Loud.” Related Ed Sheeran's '- (Subtract)': All 14 Tracks Ranked 05/05/2023 “The one thing that felt like the biggest win for me was, afterwards, Katherine Griffin Townsend and…



#edsheeran #thinkingoutloud #morningshow #marvingayes #letsgetiton #edtownsend #sheeran #duran #copymarvingaye