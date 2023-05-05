21 Best Movies New to Streaming in May: ‘Air,’ ‘Quantumania,’ ‘A Man Called Otto’ and More

The summer movie season kicks off in theaters this month with huge studio tentpoles like “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Fast X” and “The Little Mermaid.” Streaming is also set to have a big summer kickoff thanks to the arrival of recent box office winners (Sony’s “A Man From Otto”), acclaimed…



#littlemermaid #sony #amanfromotto #michaeljfoxs #whitemencantjump #netflix #jenniferlopez #marvel #champions #paramount