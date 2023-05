Howard Stern Stung That Black Knicks Players Ignore Him But ‘Go Over to Spike Lee': ‘Is Everything Racial Now’

On his SiriusXM show earlier this week, Howard Stern lamented that today’s New York Knicks players don’t seem to know who he is, and surmised it might be a “white people” thing,” since the athletes routinely greet other celebrities like director Spike Lee. The 69-year-old radio personality dubbed…



#howardstern #newyorkknicks #spikelee #kingofallmedia #robinquivers #tracymorgan #chrisrock #bro #quivers #magicjohnsons