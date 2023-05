Investing.com -- The Dow ended the week in the red despite a rally on Friday amid an Apple-led jump in tech and a better-than-expected monthly jobs report that eased worries about a deeper and darker recession. the added 1.7%, or 546 points lower, and the gained 2.3%, and the was up 2.3%. Apple…



#apple #wedbush #alphabetincclassa #microsoftcorporation #lyftinc #davidrisher #0ubs #coinbase