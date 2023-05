A diamond and South Sea pearl necklace and pair of matching earrings created for the late Princess Diana—and worn by her just once, at a 1997 English National Ballet performance—will go up for auction in June and could fetch as much as US$15 million. The auction will take place not long after the…



#southsea #westminsterabbey #manhattan #pierrehotel #dodifayed #guernsey #arlanettinger #ettinger #markginzburg #guernseys