How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.’ Says Goodbye to Drax, Gamora and Every Team Member (Plus What’s Next for the Group)

SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points, including the ending and the post-credits scenes, for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” currently playing in theaters. James Gunn’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is now playing in theaters nationwide, and with its release comes the end of…



#jamesgunns #galaxy #guardians #chrispratt #davebautista #rocketbradleycooper #vindiesel #pomklementieff #karengillan #guardian