This weekend, Warren Buffett’s 40,000 faithful will gather at the Omaha Convention Center. They’ll be there to attend Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting. It is a raucous event where Buffett, 92, has been known to scoot around on a golf cart and answer questions for at least four hours with his…



#warrenbuffetts #charliemunger #geico #seescandies #dairyqueen #cocacola #apple #warren #omaha #richsantulli