Bankers Call For Probe Into Short Sellers. Senator Warren Wants Answers From First Republic
Published
Bank stocks rebounded Friday, clawing back some of the losses that followed Monday's collapse of First Republic Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history. Meanwhile, the American Bankers' Association called for a probe into short sellers profiting off the bank crisis. And Sen.…
#firstrepublicbank #elizabethwarren #firstrepublic #aba #robnichols #garygensler #gensler #warrenwants #warren #michaelroffler