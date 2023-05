The cat cafe is closing its doors. Fox has canceled its comedy Call Me Kat, starring The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik, after three seasons. The news comes a day after the show’s season (now series) finale aired on the network. Call Me Kat stars Bialik as a woman who leaves her job as a…



