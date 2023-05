CBS is canceling its crime drama SWAT after six seasons. The show, an update of the 1970s cop show that stars Shemar Moore as LAPD Sgt. Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, will air its final episode on May 19. SWAT is a co-production of Sony Pictures TV and CBS Studios. “For six seasons, the amazing talents…



#swat #shemarmoore #danielhondoharrelson #sonypicturestv #cbsstudios #shawnryan #andydettman #aaronrahsaan #cbsentertainment #amyreisenbach