Fox asks Dominion Voting to probe leaks of Tucker Carlson messages

Fox News on Friday asked lawyers for Dominion Voting Systems to investigate whether they leaked controversial internal messages from ousted Fox host Tucker Carlson that were provided in evidence for their recent defamation lawsuit. The requests, which were made in letters released by Fox, came…



#tuckercarlson #foxcorpfoxao #dominion #denver #farnanllp #susmangodfreyllp #clarelockellp #mediamatters #angelocarusone #donaldtrump