It may be in the interests of Fox and Mr. Carlson to resolve the situation. In conversations with his associates, Mr. Carlson has expressed interest in getting back to work before the agreement expires. Tucker Carlson Wants to Return to TV Before 2025. Will Fox Let Him? Tucker Carlson is making it…



#tuckercarlsonwants #tuckercarlson #dominion #twitter #mediamatters #mattwalsh #dailywire #mikedavis #andylee #foleylardner