Taylor Swift Announces ‘Speak Now’ as Next Re-Recorded Album at Nashville Concert

It’s official: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is on the way. Taylor Swift revealed during her first of three shows at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Friday night (May 5) that her 2010 third studio album will be her next re-recorded release, out July 7. All of Swift’s fans got to enjoy the…



#taylorswift #nashville #nissanstadium #speaknow #atlanta #mercedesbenzstadium #johnseigenthaler #pedestrianbridge #erastour #glendale