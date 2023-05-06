Guatemala ‘Volcano of Fire’ Erupts, Forcing Over 1,000 Residents To Evacuate
Thursday's eruption of the most active volcano in Central America, Fuego, resulted in the evacuation of more than 1,000 persons in Guatemala.Full Article
The Fuego Volcano, or volcano of fire, erupted less than 30 miles outside of Guatemala City, sending lava and thick smoke shooting..